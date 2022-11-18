Corkman appointed the head of company that owns Dublin and Cork airports

A Corkman has been appointed as the new head of daa at a meeting of the board in Cork Airport.

Kenny Jacobs will take up the role of Chief Executive Officer in January, succeeding Dalton Philips, who left the business at the end of the summer. He has been appointed for a seven-year term.

Mr Jacobs, who is from the Montenotte Road in Cork city’s northside, “has extensive experience in marketing, commercial and operations in large consumer serving businesses, having spent over six years at Ryanair as its Chief Marketing Officer, where he led digital, customer service, marketing and communications,” said a daa spokesperson.

During his career, Mr Jacobs “has gained valuable international experience working for major companies, including Metro Group, MoneySuperMarket, Tesco Ireland and UK and Ryanair.”

Mr Jacobs said, “I am delighted to be taking up this role at an important time for the daa and I am looking forward to working with the daa’s experienced and committed team, as well as our airline and airport customers and other stakeholders to progress our growth plans for a sustainable future.

“I know first-hand the vital role that everyone at daa plays in supporting inbound tourism, providing connectivity for businesses in an open island economy and enabling the love of travel that Irish consumers have.

“My focus will be to deliver an efficient travel experience for consumers using our airports, supporting traffic growth and building on daa’s vast experience of operating national strategic infrastructure, at home and abroad as a key economic enabler in terms of trade, tourism and social cohesion.”

ROLE FOR CORK

Cork Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer congratulated Mr Buttimer on his appointment, and said it was crucial from a Cork perspective that Mr Jacobs recognise that while Dublin Airport is the primary hub for the daa, “it can’t just be the only airport".

“Cork Airport, under the Dublin Airport Authority, must be included in any potential new routes in the future,” said Mr Buttimer.

“The costs in Cork, and the ability of Cork Airport to be able to do deals with airlines, and to procure new routes and new services, is critically important.”

Secondly, Mr Jacobs and daa must be able to influence government policy to promote and include the regional airports, of which Cork is one, said Mr Buttimer.

“It is critical now that daa makes that case that Cork continues to be supported under the Regional Airports Programme after Covid. It’s an important role. It is not about Dublin airport per se, although that is the main airport,” said Mr Buttimer.

“From a Cork perspective, I would encourage him to come to Cork, to meet not just with the airport management, but to meet with the staff in the airport, who are a wonderful group of people, and to meet with all the different stakeholders, whether it’s the Hotels Federation or Fáilte Ireland, or politicians who are involved in the transport committee from Cork.”

Dublin airport suffered long queues earlier in the year, with staff numbers not able to meet demand, meaning missed flights and frustration for many.

Mr Jacobs will have to convince the daa to invest in new technologies, new services, and in people, said Mr Buttimer.

“The people factor is the most important thing for Dublin airport in that they have enough people on at the key times to keep control of what happens, to monitor, and assist the travelling public.

“I think they have learned from the summer. Demand is back at 2019 levels. In saying that, we must ensure that the staffing level is not cut to the point whereby it compromises the travelling public’s ability to get to their destinations.”

Mr Buttimer said Mr Jacobs must work with the airlines to ensure that the flights are not cut, and that capacities are not reduced further. Mr Jacobs could encourage Cork to take on transatlantic routes, and to work with Aer Lingus with resuming certain flights to mainland Europe.

“Aer Lingus have apparently not reactivated some of their previous flights. They have an issue with aircraft. And so it’s important that Aer Lingus commits itself to regional airports like Cork. I see him having a critical role in working with airlines in promoting airports like Cork. Cork is a busy airport, it’s the second busiest airport in the country, that we shouldn’t forget.”

daa has airport and travel retail business interests in 15 countries around the world. daa’s principal activities include operating Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland, global airport retailing through its subsidiary Aer Rianta International (ARI) and international aviation consultancy and investment through daa International. The company is state-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport.

daa chairman Basil Geoghegan, said: “We are delighted that Kenny is joining daa as CEO. He brings a unique knowledge of aviation and retail businesses and understands the importance of excellent customer service, commercial growth, retail, and marketing and communications.

“He has a proven track record of putting the customer at the heart of the business and on the delivery of outstanding service.

“His leadership, expertise and experience will be vital to our operations at Dublin and Cork airports, in ARI and in daa international as we embrace the growth opportunities that lie ahead. Kenny is keen to engage with our customers, employees, and other stakeholders to champion the implementation of our new daa corporate strategy under his tenure.

“I know Kenny will make a strong positive impact on our people and on our business at home and abroad. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks and appreciation and that of the Board to Catherine Gubbins, who has acted as daa’s Interim CEO as well as fulfilling her role as CFO during the transition,” added Mr Geoghegan.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, welcomed Mr Jacob’s appointment as the new daa CEO.

“Mr Jacobs takes over this role at an important and challenging time for the daa, which includes Dublin Airport, Cork Airport, Aer Rianta International and daa International, and I would like to extend my best wishes to him as he takes up his new role.”

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton added, “as the aviation sector continues its recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dublin and Cork Airports passenger levels continue to rebound, Mr Kenny’s significant experience, including his focus on customer service and improving the travel experience of passengers, will be hugely beneficial to the Company. I believe his experience and skills will be key in leading daa through the challenges, and also the opportunities, that lie ahead.”

The Ministers added: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dalton Philips for his commitment to the daa during his stewardship of the Company, particularly during the unprecedented years of the COVID-19 pandemic which had huge impacts on the aviation sector and on Dublin and Cork Airports. We wish him every success in his new role with Greencore. We would also like to express thanks to Catherine Gubbins, who provided important continuity to the Company in her role as daa Interim CEO during the transition period.”