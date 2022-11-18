North Presentation to change name as it ushers in ‘a new co-educational era’

NORTH Presentation Secondary School will begin life in September 2023 with a brand-new name as the Farranree-based school prepares to usher in a new era as a co-educational secondary.

North Presentation Secondary School and St Vincent’s Secondary School were recently engaged in a process to amalgamate the two Cork city schools, until the patrons of St Vincent’s the Religious Sisters of Charity, withdrew from the process following opposition to the plan.

Undeterred, North Presentation is continuing with its plans to expand its provisions as a co-educational school for next September.

The secondary school held an open night on Thursday evening as they outlined their ambitious plans for a ‘positive’ culture of change.

School principal Adrian Gibbs told The Echo the new school name will encompass the tradition and history of the community.

“From September 2023 North Presentation will be known by a new name that encompasses the true inclusivity, tradition, resilience, and history of our community and the foundress of the Presentation Order Nano Nagle,” he said.

Mr Gibbs said choosing the new name will involve students, parents, and the wider school body working together to come up with a name for its new era.

“We have a form that we are sending to all our students, parents, and board of management. Everybody has an opportunity to come up with names.

“We will establish a committee and when we have five names, we will send them to our trust. Our trust will then come back with approval for those five names. It will then be up to us to decide on which one we will have going forward,” he added.

Pictured at North Presentation Secondary School open evening were student reps Francine Ramos, Megan Leahy, Elizabeth Sheehan and Saoirse McSweeney. Picture Denis Boyle

The secondary school principal said the name change is only one of several changes that the school will be implementing. “We are updating our mission statement to be more reflective and inclusive of the times we live in. The name change is only one aspect of several changes that our school is implementing which includes a new school crest and uniform.

“We will be involving all students, teachers, parents, board of management, trust, and our local feeder primary schools.

“We are delighted to be engaged in a positive culture of change that will allow greater choice for our current and future students,” he said.