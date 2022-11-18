Cork family in the running for Ireland's Fittest Family title

CORK family, the Finnegans, are ready to battle it out this Sunday for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family, as Rebel coach Donncha O’Callaghan hopes to lead them to victory.

Four families will be vying for the coveted Ireland’s Fittest Family crown in this year’s final, hailing from Cork, Donegal, Louth and Wicklow.

The 90-minute finale special airs this Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One, with a series of gruelling fitness trials on The Mountain in Kildurry.

The fitness-mad Finnegans are representing Cork in the final, and coach Donncha O’Callaghan says they are “real fighters” who can bring the title back to Cork.

Aaron (19) loves playing football for his local club Ballyclough, and is also in the army. Dad and Iron Man John (44) loves cycling and running and adventure racing. Meanwhile, twins Sarah and Lauren (15) are so excited to take part as they were too young previously, and “have excellent strength, flexibility and are like grasshoppers”.

After completing gruelling qualifier rounds, only the strongest have survived, with the Finnegans up against Davy Fitzgerald’s Nugents from Louth, and Anna Geary’s two teams - the Gallaghers from Donegal, and the Fitzsimons from Wicklow.

“Davy and Anna think myself and The Finnegans aren’t any competition at all but that’s just what we want them to think. Our plan is to bring the title back to Cork with us where it belongs,” he added.

Cork coach Anna Geary said that this year’s final will come “down to the wire”.

“It is the most epic final yet - all four families will leave it all out there - it’s one of the best final showdowns we have ever had,” she said.

On Sunday the families take on Mountain Madness and old show favourite Back Against the Wall, before the bottom two face an eliminator. Three remaining families will then take on a brand-new event - the gruelling Wall of Pain, before two families make it through to the Grand Final.