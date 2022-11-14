Garda remains in critical condition following road traffic collision in East Cork

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the serious road traffic incident that occurred in East Cork yesterday evening.

The collision, which happened on the N25 at the Youghal bypass, has left a Garda in critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

The Youghal bypass on the N25 will remain closed until approximately 12 midday today to allow the Garda forensic collision investigation to take place.

Local traffic will be detoured through Youghal town and traffic traveling from Wexford is encouraged to use the N72 Dungarvan to Fermoy Road to go to Cork City.

Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Youghal bypass N25 from 6.30pm to 7pm on Sunday evening November 13, 2022 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Incident

The garda, who was on traffic duty, had pulled in to assist a motorist in a broken-down vehicle, and while there he was struck by another vehicle, causing serious crush injuries to one leg.

The garda was rushed to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, with a garda escort accompanying the ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan, head of policing in the Cork North and West Divisions, said there was a deep sense of shock and worry amongst gardaí.

“We stand united with our colleague in our thoughts and prayers for him and his family,” Chief Supt O’Sullivan told The Echo.