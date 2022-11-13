Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork pub

A MAN in his 40s was arrested after two staff members of a Cork pub were injured in a Saturday evening incident involving a knife.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that shortly after 6pm on Saturday, gardaí were alerted to an incident in a public house in Douglas, Cork.

It is understood that a man entered the Briar Rose bar on the Douglas Road, armed with a knife.

“The alarm was raised after staff two members were allegedly assaulted in the course of an incident with a male armed with a knife,” the garda spokesperson said.

“Both staff members were assessed and treated at the scene by medical personnel.”

A man, who is understood to be in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene by investigating gardaí and taken to Togher Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a post on Facebook on Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Briar Rose said: “Evening folks. Would like to address an incident tonight in the bar, for which we’re remaining closed for the rest of the night. Thankfully everybody is absolutely fine, and nothing to be concerned about any further.”

The pub reopened its doors at 12pm on Sunday, and on Sunday morning, the bar posted a message advertising Fulham versus Manchester United in the Premier League.