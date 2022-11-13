Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 17:43

Cork campaign group announced as latest winners of community spirit awards

A 22 acre section of the woods was put up for sale by Coillte last year, however, the sale has been paused as the state agency considers proposals for a new public walkway to be created in the woods instead.
Cork campaign group announced as latest winners of community spirit awards

Edel Kavanagh, deputy general manager of the Cork International Hotel presenting the Community Spirit Award to Anna Maria Mullally, on behalf of the 'Save Ballymartle Woods' Campaign. Pictured with Cora Lombard and Ballymartle volunteers: Nicola Barriscale and Andrew O'Connell, alongside Christopher O'Sullivan TD and Senator Tim Lombard. Photo: Siobhán Russell

Amy Nolan

THE 'Save Ballymartle Woods ' campaign group has been announced as the latest winners of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards.

The group is made up of people from Ballymartle, Riverstick, Belgooly, Kinsale and surrounding areas who were concerned about the future of their local woods.

A 22-acre section of the woods was put up for sale by Coillte last year, however, the sale has been paused as the state agency considers proposals for a new public walkway to be created in the woods instead.

The Save Ballymartle Woods group started petitions, hosted events, and issued press releases to showcase how much they value the local amenity. 

The group continues to hold regular clean-ups in the woods and promote environmental protection, biodiversity, and the conservation of the woods. 

Deputy general manager of the Cork International Hotel, Edel Kavanagh said the campaign is a "wonderful example of what can be achieved by communities working together".

Read More

Lord Mayor 'shocked' by armed robbery at Douglas Post Office

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork pub
Cork protest hears charity in the city feeding 1000 people a day  Cork protest hears charity in the city feeding 1000 people a day 
'This will have a significant impact on care': Taoiseach opens new stroke unit in Cork 'This will have a significant impact on care': Taoiseach opens new stroke unit in Cork
Lord Mayor 'shocked' by armed robbery at Douglas Post Office

Lord Mayor 'shocked' by armed robbery at Douglas Post Office

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more