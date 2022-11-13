Cork campaign group announced as latest winners of community spirit awards

THE 'Save Ballymartle Woods ' campaign group has been announced as the latest winners of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards.

The group is made up of people from Ballymartle, Riverstick, Belgooly, Kinsale and surrounding areas who were concerned about the future of their local woods.

A 22-acre section of the woods was put up for sale by Coillte last year, however, the sale has been paused as the state agency considers proposals for a new public walkway to be created in the woods instead.

The Save Ballymartle Woods group started petitions, hosted events, and issued press releases to showcase how much they value the local amenity.

The group continues to hold regular clean-ups in the woods and promote environmental protection, biodiversity, and the conservation of the woods.

Deputy general manager of the Cork International Hotel, Edel Kavanagh said the campaign is a "wonderful example of what can be achieved by communities working together".