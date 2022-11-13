Lord Mayor 'shocked' by armed robbery at Douglas Post Office

The Lord Mayor of Cork has joined with gardaí in urging anyone who has any information in relation to the armed robbery that took place in Douglas on Friday to come forward.

A customer was held at knifepoint and a substantial sum of cash was taken during the daylight robbery at the South Douglas Road post office, which occurred shortly after 1.30pm.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, said it was shocking such an event had occurred.

“I’m shocked to learn of this robbery so close to us, and I do hope that the post office staff, and the customer, aren’t feeling the effects too much,” Cllr Forde said.

“I know it must have been very frightening for them, and I understand the perpetrator still hasn’t been apprehended, which is very worrying.

“Events like this serve only to worry the wider public about their safety, but generally Cork city is fairly safe from these events, especially where there’s a weapon involved,” the Douglas councillor said.

“I do hope the gardaí can apprehend the culprit as soon as possible, to give peace of mind not only to those that were involved, but to the wider neighbourhood.”

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information at all to come forward and to help the gardaí.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said on Sunday afternoon that no arrest had been made relating to the incident, and investigations are ongoing.