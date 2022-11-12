Man held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork; 'substantial sum' of money taken 

Gardaí in Cork have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following an armed robbery in Cork city yesterday.

A male intruder entered the An Post post office on the South Douglas Road at approximately 1.50pm on Friday, armed with a knife.

"He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened the staff," a garda spokeseperson said this morning.

"He left the scene with a substantial sum of money.

"No persons were injured."

The whole incident took place in the space of a few minutes and was captured on CCTV.

The male intruder left on foot with the sum of cash and went in the Douglas direction. He was wearing a black beanie cap and wore a black jacket and long sleeves and black pants, runners, and gloves. He was described as having a thin build.

Gardaí responded to a 999 call and were at the scene within minutes.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or road users who were in or near South Douglas Road on Friday afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, and who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident, to come forward to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.