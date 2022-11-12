Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 09:42

Man held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork; 'substantial sum' of money taken 

"He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened the staff."
Man held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork; 'substantial sum' of money taken 

Gardaí in Cork have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following an armed robbery in Cork city yesterday. 

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following an armed robbery in Cork city yesterday. 

A male intruder entered the An Post post office on the South Douglas Road at approximately 1.50pm on Friday, armed with a knife. 

"He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened the staff," a garda spokeseperson said this morning. 

"He left the scene with a substantial sum of money. 

"No persons were injured." 

The whole incident took place in the space of a few minutes and was captured on CCTV. 

The male intruder left on foot with the sum of cash and went in the Douglas direction. He was wearing a black beanie cap and wore a black jacket and long sleeves and black pants, runners, and gloves. He was described as having a thin build.

Gardaí responded to a 999 call and were at the scene within minutes. 

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or road users who were in or near South Douglas Road on Friday afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, and who may have video/dash cam footage or anyone who witnessed the incident, to come forward to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery of post office in Cork city

More in this section

Law and justice concept Man convicted of possession of child pornography claims his family were 'terrorised' and had to leave  Cork home
‘Stop the Profiteering’ protest in city centre ‘Stop the Profiteering’ protest in city centre
'Some have built up three years of debt': Businesses on the brink ahead of Christmas 'Some have built up three years of debt': Businesses on the brink ahead of Christmas
cork gardadouglascork crime
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery of post office in Cork city

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery of post office in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more