Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 21:07

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to armed robbery of post office in Cork city

Gardaí responded to a 999 call and were at the scene within minutes. 
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a male carried out an armed robbery of a post office on the South Douglas road in Cork city, at around 2pm today, Friday, November 11.

Eoin Kelleher

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a male carried out an armed robbery of a post office on the South Douglas road in Cork city, at around 2pm today, Friday, November 11.

The male entered the post office and threatened a male customer and a female member of staff with a knife, before making off on foot in the Douglas direction with a substantial sum of cash. 

The whole incident only lasted a few minutes. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Gardaí responded to a 999 call and were at the scene within minutes. 

The male was wearing a black beanie cap and wore a black jacket and long sleeves and black pants, runners, and gloves. He was described as having a thin build.

Witnesses are asked to call Anglesea Garda Station in Cork at 021 4522000, or any garda station.

