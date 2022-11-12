'Some have built up three years of debt': Businesses on the brink ahead of Christmas

Gerry Garvey told The Echo that the charity is supporting a small cohort in the business community who are going without at home as a last-ditch attempt to continue paying employees and meet the costs of overheads.
The SVP south-west regional co-ordinator explained that for some, their business is more than just a source of funds and holds sentimental value. Some in this position are under mounting pressure to maintain tradition and respect family legacies.
Mr Garvey is urging people to support small and local businesses this Christmas amid worries that January could signal the death knell for many small retailers and hospitality venues.
- To find out more about St Vincent De Paul and access details, or to donate, visit SVP.ie
- The charity is set to announce details of its annual car draw in the upcoming days.