Cork woman named Inspirational Person of the Year

A Cork woman has been named the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year at the Gala Retail Inspirational awards.

Bandon native, Noreen Murphy, received the title following a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people.

Noreen’s extensive and inspirational work in the mental health and charity sectors within her local community earned her the top accolade in this year’s awards.

Following the death of her husband through suicide, Noreen established Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity to support people in the community and the surrounding areas, who may be in crisis or affected by suicide.

Since its founding, the services that Lisheen’s House offers throughout Cork city and county have evolved with the charity now offering a unique Wellness Centre, a panel of counsellors, support for the families and friends of those in crisis and delivers QPR Suicide Prevention Training.

Speaking about her accolade, the award winner said: “I was shocked but delighted to have been nominated in the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards, and then to be told that I was named as Ireland’s Overall Inspirational Person of the Year is so humbling.” “I do what I do for the love of my community and the people within it. I have to say though, that I wouldn’t be able to carry out my work without the help and support of so many people. In reality, this award isn’t really about me, it’s about the Cork community as a whole.”

The awards were established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, added: “Noreen’s story is incredible. Through her own personal tragedy, Noreen has built a service that has benefitted so many families in County Cork and beyond. Her dedication to help others is what’s truly inspirational about Noreen and she’s such a worthy winner of Ireland’s Most Inspirational Person 2022.

Since then, Gala Retail has rewarded inspirational people from every county in Ireland, celebrating the inspirational people in each county.

This year, 26 inspirational country heroes were named from the hundreds of entries received.

These winners were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear inspirational stories within their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.