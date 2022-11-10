€12.6m allocated to three Cork County projects

A significant boost for both Bandon Charleville and Sherkin Island with todays announcement from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD that Bandon will receive €5.5 million and Sherkin Island will receive €1.9 million in the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

€5.5 million funding goes towards the Bandon Town Centre Renewal Project. This is a town centre-focused regeneration project that includes the conversion of a vacant building into a community space, the transformation of the old library into an e-hub remote working facility, the provision of new public spaces and major public realm works that will support active transport.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said: “Bandon has character, superb businesses, great people and buckets of potential. This, combined with the transformative TPREP scheme which will recast the town’s streetscape, is the investment Bandon needed.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the town.” Deputy O’Sullivan said he was delighted at the news after calling for more investment in the town.

“Investment of this kind is something we’ve been calling for. I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to back this, and I’m delighted for Bandon,” he said.

Senator Tim Lombard welcomed the funding boost for the town. "‘This is a real vote of confidence in Bandon and in the regeneration work which is now beginning after the crucial flood relief and drainage scheme work which has taken place in recent years. This massive injection of funding is an opportunity to transform the town centre after a difficult few years. The old town library is just around the corner from my office and it’s a great space bang in the centre of the town. It’s exciting to hear about plans to transform it into a remote working hub. The news of converting a vacant building into a community space is particularly welcome and I’m looking forward to hearing more about the plans for this project. Bandon has always been known as the gateway to West Cork and a revamped town centre will ensure that Bandon is not only a gateway but is a destination in its own right."

The €1.9 million in funding for Sherkin Island is for the Neart Enterprise, Creative and Digital Hub. This project will support an island community to grow and develop and deliver a new Enterprise, Creative and Digital Hub which will support the Neart Initiative, a three year income and job creation plan.

Senator Tim Lombard said "The Neart Initiative is an excellent example of community consultation and collaboration and the €1.9 million announcement is huge for this community and project. The Neart Hub is at the centre of the initiative to create a sustainable island community for the future. This is wonderful news for the community on Sherkin Island who have been very pro-active in progressing this project."

As well as this, €5.2m was granted for the Charleville Town Centre Renewal project. This project will see the renovation of a number of vacant and derelict buildings in the heart of the town. Charleville Courthouse will be renovated into a new remote working hub. A currently vacant heritage building on Chapel Street will be converted into a new Arts and Community Centre. In addition, an old HSE building in the town will be converted into the new home of the Men’s Shed and local Snooker Club.