Cork honours six gardaí who lost their lives in the line of duty

Six Cork gardaí who lost their lives in the line of duty have been honoured during ceremonies commemorating the first hundred years of An Garda Síochána.

A plaque was unveiled at Anglesea Street Garda Station by Superintendent John Deasy, in the presence of Assistant Garda Commissioner Eileen Foster.

The first garda to die in Cork was 30-year-old Sergeant James Fitzsimons, from Strangford, Co Down.

On November 14, 1926, a concerted series of attacks was carried out by anti-Treaty IRA volunteers on 12 garda stations throughout the country. One of those was St Luke’s in Cork city, where a group of armed men attacked the station at 6pm. Sgt Fitzsimons was confronted by the raiders in the hallway and shot in the stomach. He died on the way to hospital.

The second garda to die in the line of duty in Cork was Garda Eugene McCarthy, who drowned on January 8, 1933, after rescuing a man who had fallen into the river by George’s Quay.

On 3 January 1940, on Patrick’s Street, Detective Garda John Roche and a number of colleagues approached a man they wanted to question about criminal activities. The man produced a revolver and shot Detective Roche, who later died from his injuries.

In the early hours of 7 January, 1973, 28-year-old Garda James Doody died when the garda car in which he was a front-seat passenger collided with a large saloon car at the junction of Glasheen Road and Wilton Road. Garda Doody, of Ard Mhuire, Buxton Hill, Sunday’s Well, was a native of Coolgarriff, Killarney, and he left behind a wife and four children, the youngest of whom was only two months old.

The most recent members of An Garda Síochána to lose their lives in the line of duty in Cork died on the North Ring Road in the early hours of Sunday 22 April 2001.

Responding to a call for assistance from another garda car, in the Blarney area, Garda George Rice, aged 45, and his colleague Garda Seamus McIntyre, aged 25, were driving near the Glen when their patrol car was involved in a collision with a hackney car, resulting in the deaths of both men.

Garda Rice, from Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, lived in Vicarstown with his wife Eilish and three children. He was attached to Mallow Road Garda Station.

Garda McIntyre, from Kenmare, Co Kerry, was attached to Watercourse Road Garda Station, and at the time of his death he and his girlfriend, Garda Clare Corcoran, had been in the process of building a home in Ballincollig.