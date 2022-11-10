Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 07:12

Munster and South Africa players welcomed to City Hall ahead of historic game

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde and Assistant Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney welcomed representatives from Munster Rugby & members of the South Africa Select XV team to City Hall on Wednesday afternoon before their historic game against Munster on Thursday.

Representatives from both the Munster and South Africa Select XV rugby teams were welcomed to Cork City Hall on Wednesday afternooon, ahead of their historic clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday. 

Lord Mayor of Cork, Deirdre Forde, said she was "delighted" to welcome the players to City Hall on behalf of the people of Cork. 

"Tomorrow night’s game is of great historical significance with it being the biggest attended rugby match hosted within the Province in history," she said on Wednesday. 

She added that with over 41,000 fans attending the game, it will be "an incredible boost to the local economy for Cork business". 

"I want to also say thank you and congratulations to Cork GAA and Munster Rugby for working together to bring this fantastic game to Cork. I wish the lads best of luck," she said, adding that "the people of Cork are behind them". 

