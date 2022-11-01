Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 06:50

New fire awareness vehicle to help educate public in Cork 

"We will be bringing it to schools, family fun days, and we’re looking at setting it up at the Marquee during the summer.”
New fire awareness vehicle to help educate public in Cork 

Cork's new Fire Awareness vehicle is ready to go, and contains a multi-media experience educating the public on fire safety at big events

Eoin Kelleher

Cork’s Fire Service has bought a community safety vehicle to educate the public at school events, concerts, and big match days.

The service decommissioned an old 1999 Mercedes about two years that had served as an awareness vehicle, and purchased the bright ‘fire red’ van from England recently, said with Cork City Brigade third officer Martin Coughlan.

“It’s got an interactive screen in it. You can play videos, wheelchair access front and back, and 16 to 20 safety messages on the outside.”

The van plays safety messages on its speakers. The aim is to visit large public events, such as farmers’ markets, or the Cork Summer Show, and set up the van to help raise awareness about fire safety. It takes about half an hour to set it up. We will be bringing it to schools, family fun days, and we’re looking at setting it up at the Marquee during the summer,” said Mr Coughlan.

The whole interactive message takes about 15 to 20 minutes. Funding came from Cork City Council.

Read More

Upgrade in the works for Blarney playground 

More in this section

Two road crashes in Cork today Two road crashes in Cork today
Wet weather conditions cause havoc in Cork Wet weather conditions cause havoc in Cork
Dragon of Shandon returns to the streets of Cork Dragon of Shandon returns to the streets of Cork
cork city fire
'Ryanair to Rome' flight kicks off winter schedule at Cork Airport

'Ryanair to Rome' flight kicks off winter schedule at Cork Airport

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more