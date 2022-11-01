New fire awareness vehicle to help educate public in Cork 

Cork’s Fire Service has bought a community safety vehicle to educate the public at school events, concerts, and big match days.

The service decommissioned an old 1999 Mercedes about two years that had served as an awareness vehicle, and purchased the bright ‘fire red’ van from England recently, said with Cork City Brigade third officer Martin Coughlan.

“It’s got an interactive screen in it. You can play videos, wheelchair access front and back, and 16 to 20 safety messages on the outside.”

The van plays safety messages on its speakers. The aim is to visit large public events, such as farmers’ markets, or the Cork Summer Show, and set up the van to help raise awareness about fire safety. It takes about half an hour to set it up. We will be bringing it to schools, family fun days, and we’re looking at setting it up at the Marquee during the summer,” said Mr Coughlan.

The whole interactive message takes about 15 to 20 minutes. Funding came from Cork City Council.