Upgrade in the works for Blarney playground 

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 15:40

Director of Operations David Joyce said a contract has been awarded for the work.
“Work is scheduled to commence in early December and completed within a short time frame,” Mr Joyce added.

Echo reporter

Cork City Council has confirmed that the upgrade of the playground in Blarney is set to get underway in December.

Following a question from Sinn Féin Councillor Mick Nugent at the recent Local Area Meeting, Director of Operations David Joyce said a contract has been awarded for the work.

“Works comprise the installation of new swings, a new slide, a wheelchair accessible roundabout to complement the recently installed Wheelchair Swing, a four seat springer, a see-saw, removal of the old exercise equipment creating more space (as a new Outdoor Gym adjoins), a Junior Trim Trail (balance beam, dynamic bar, tight rope walks) and associated new safety surface,” he said.

Costing €40,000 in total, the works will be funded by a Playground Capital Grant of €16,541 from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth with the balance provided by the City Council.

“Work is scheduled to commence in early December and completed within a short time frame,” Mr Joyce added.

