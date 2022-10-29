Man dies in custody following Cork Circuit Court case

A man who became unwell after a court case in the Cork Circuit Criminal courthouse on Thursday, died on Friday while in custody, the Irish Prison Service has confirmed.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on October 28, 2022, and the next of kin have been notified,” stated the spokesperson.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant.

"The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office”.

It’s understood the man was at the courthouse on Thursday and became ill soon afterwards.

An ambulance conveyed him to Cork University Hospital, where he received treatment until he was pronounced dead on Friday.