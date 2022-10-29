Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 13:21

Man dies in custody following Cork Circuit Court case

An ambulance conveyed him to Cork University Hospital, where he received treatment until he was pronounced dead on Friday.
Man dies in custody following Cork Circuit Court case

It’s understood the man was at the Courthouse on Thursday in Anglesea Street and became ill soon afterwards. Picture: iStock

Eoin Kelleher

A man who became unwell after a court case in the Cork Circuit Criminal courthouse on Thursday, died on Friday while in custody, the Irish Prison Service has confirmed.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on October 28, 2022, and the next of kin have been notified,” stated the spokesperson.

“This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. 

"The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office”.

It’s understood the man was at the courthouse on Thursday and became ill soon afterwards.

An ambulance conveyed him to Cork University Hospital, where he received treatment until he was pronounced dead on Friday.

More in this section

Cork city footballer gifts boots to young fan Cork city footballer gifts boots to young fan
Water bills to rise to average &pound;376 Thousands affected by new boil water notice
New Cork surgical hub could be up and running within a year, says Health Minister New Cork surgical hub could be up and running within a year, says Health Minister
cork courtcork
Memorial match in Passage this weekend for 'stalwart' club member

Memorial match in Passage this weekend for 'stalwart' club member

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more