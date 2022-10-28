Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 09:05

Olly Murs at the Marquee: Cork concert announced this morning 

Fan favourite Olly Murs will be performing at the Cork venue next summer. 
Olly Murs. Photo Credit: Edward Cooke

Echo reporter

There are eight months to go until next year's Live at the Marquee but Corkonians can already start planning their gigs, with a major concert announced this morning. 

Fan favourite Olly Murs will be performing at the Cork venue on Friday June 9 2023, with tickets going on sale on Thursday November 3 at 9am. 

Murs will be accompanied by 'very special guest True Tides, for the Cork show and a gig in Belfast on the following night. 

The gigs were announced alongside news of the pop star's latest album. 

"After recently signing to EMI Records, the chart-topping star is back and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years, and the seventh of his illustrious career, on December 2," promoters said. "'Die Of A Broken Heart' opens the album, and arrives as the first single. 

Murs describes it: “It has that steel drum at the intro, which just gets in your head straight away. It has a very Gotye, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ feel to it, with a touch of The Police – and just a coolness to it. That really excited me.” 

His previous six albums and subsequent tours have all been  successful; he has clocked up six multi-platinum albums, six million spotify monthly listeners, 800 million Youtube views and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

