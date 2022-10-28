Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 12:29

Cork City to get trial Night-Time Advisor to promote night economy

The creation of the new positions is in direct response to an action in the Report of the Night-Time Economy Taskforce, published last year by the Department.

Amy Nolan

CORK City will be getting a special advisor recruited under a pilot scheme to “help drive and support a more sustainable night-time economy”.

The Night-Time Advisor Pilot initiative was announced earlier this week alongside the proposals to reform Ireland’s licencing laws.

In addition to Cork City, Dublin City, Limerick City, Galway City, Kilkenny, Drogheda, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford Town have also been selected by an independent review panel led by the City and County Management Association (CCMA) to take part in the pilot project.

“These new pilot towns and cities will now recruit new Night-Time Economy Advisors who will help drive and support a more sustainable night-time economy in their specific areas,” Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said.

“They will work with businesses, communities, venues, residents and artists to create a more vibrant night-life for all and bring vitality back to our city and town centres in a safe and sustainable way.”

The creation of the new positions is in direct response to an action in the Report of the Night-Time Economy Taskforce, published last year by the Department.

Green Party councillor for the city’s North East ward, Oliver Moran welcomed that Cork City has been chosen to partake in the pilot project.

“The appointment of a Night-Time Economy Advisor is envisioned to be something akin to 'Night Mayor' in other jurisdictions.

“The person will act as a central point of expertise and information on the night-time economy in the city.

Marie Coleman, Ballinhassig celebrating her birthday with her sister Sarah Buckley and friends at Dwyers of Cork, Washington Street, Cork.  Pic: Larry Cummins

“They will help pull the pieces of the jigsaw together and create alliances between the city and other stakeholders,” he said.

“The report also recommended that the city would establish supporting structures for the advisor, including a Night-Time Economy Committee.

“That committee should have diverse and inclusive input, including from the night-time trade, young people and city residents.

“In September, Cork was awarded the Purple Flag, which recognises the quality of the night-time economy already in the city.

“Work is ongoing through the City Centre Partnership and the City Centre Forum to continue to improve the night-time experience.

“The new advisor will be an opportunity to further enhance and support those relationships and to build upon that work already being done,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Labour Local Area Rep for Cork City Peter Horgan said the new advisor must herald a new chapter for all sections of the night-time economy in Cork.

“We cannot afford to have this role stymied by bureaucracy.

It must be someone that the industry trusts to hit the ground running and address the obstacles that has hampered the night-time economy to now.

“The city should be an attractive destination at daytime and night-time and I hope this new role will assist that.

“From nightclubs to night cafes we need to start thinking differently on how we support night-time economy in Cork,”

he said.

“I hope the remit will also extend to suburban villages like Douglas to encourage people to support local,” Mr Horgan added.

