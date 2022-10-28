Togher school backs the Barrs in pursuit of double

“THEY didn’t get homework off after the senior hurling win, we are saving it for the double,” said the principal of Togher Girls’ National School Eimear Long ahead of this Sunday’s senior county football final between St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers.

Excitement is mounting in the Togher national school as the buildup intensifies for Sunday’s much anticipated final said the primary school principal.

“There is massive excitement in the school. The girls are so looking forward to the big game. The St Finbarr’s senior hurlers won the county, the junior ladies footballers won a county title last weekend, and they now want to see the senior footballers win another county title this Sunday,” she said.

Staff members and all the pupils participated in a Blue Day on Wednesday, as they all wore blue items of clothing for the day while the school is adorned with flags and bunting said Ms Long. “We have the flags and the bunting up. The students can’t wait for the big game this Sunday. Most of the school will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the big game.”

Following the Barrs’ recent triumph in the senior hurling championship, four members of the team visited the school with the Sean Óg Murphy Cup. The primary school principal said the players were fabulous. “Last week Damien Cahalane, Conor Cahalane, Ben Cunningham and Ethan Twomey came to the school with the cup.

“Elizabeth Murphy who previously served as principal was also in attendance as it was of her life dreams to see the Barrs bring the senior hurling county title to the school. Marian and Catherine McCarthy two stalwart Barrs supporters and past pupils were also there to see the cup.

“The students asked the players questions. The players talked about their diet, their preparations over the season and in the build-up to the big game. They were fabulous. The players emphasised how it is never too late to pick up a sport. They also encouraged the students to get out and get active,” she added.

Togher Girls National School were awarded the Active School Flag for the first time last year. Ms Long said the recent success enjoyed by St Finbarr’s hurlers, footballers and ladies’ footballers has helped develop a sense of community.

“We got the Active School Flag last year for the first time ever. We also had four past pupils on the junior ladies’ football team who recently won the county final. All the recent success has brought great excitement and a great buzz to the school. Sport really develops a sense of community which is great.”

The Togher primary school also held a fundraising walk last Wednesday to raise funds for educational trips throughout the academic year said the primary school principal.

“The annual school fundraising walk is run by the Parents Association. The students, staff members, parents and grandparents all participated in a 3k walk around the local area. It is held to raise funds for various educational trips for the girls throughout the year.

The school choir are going to Limerick and students are also going to meet the Provost of Trinity College Linda Doyle, who is a past pupil, in the Mansion House. The fundraiser will pay for the bus.”