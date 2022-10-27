Cork City Council expresses reluctance to designate certain hours at city parks where dogs could be left off leads

CORK City Council has said it would be reluctant to introduce designated time slots at city parks where people could walk their dogs off the lead.

Labour local area rep Peter Horgan had suggested this could be implemented at Clover Hill Park on Skehard Road.

However, Cork City Council said it would be disinclined to act on such a suggestion.

“Our parks are there for everyone to enjoy, and we are aware that some people, both young and old, have a fear of dogs off lead.

“We would be reluctant to restrict the hours of use of our parks to these people,” Stephen Scully, of the council’s parks and recreation department, told The Echo.

Mr Horgan said that while he could understand the reluctance, he believes the idea merits a trial.

“It is understandable the reluctance to vary with the established precedent of park operations but a pilot project to show the benefits and the pitfalls of such a project is worth considering.

“The park on Skehard Road has been used as thus for some years unofficially.

“Having segmented time slots at times when people usually would not use the park is worth exploring and trialling. We cannot be afraid of failure, nor can we shirk the possibility of success,” he said.

At a meeting of Cork City Council last month, councillors were informed that the council had looked into establishing an enclosed area in the city where dog walkers could leave their dogs off the lead, following a motion tabled by Independent councillor Thomas Moloney.

Director of services in the council’s roads and environment operations directorate, David Joyce, said that a suitable area had been identified within Ballincollig Regional Park but that the cost to enclose this area and provide segregation for large and small dogs is estimated at €95,000 and funding is currently unavailable to develop the facility.

The Cork City Council Parks, Open Spaces and Cemeteries Bye Laws 2011 state that all dogs must be kept on a lead in parks, cemeteries and on walkways, with a fine of €75 for anyone found in breach of same.