Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Cork City Council expresses reluctance to designate certain hours at city parks where dogs could be left off leads

Labour local area rep Peter Horgan had suggested this could be implemented at Clover Hill Park on Skehard Road.
Cork City Council expresses reluctance to designate certain hours at city parks where dogs could be left off leads

Labour local area rep Peter Horgan had suggested this could be implemented at Clover Hill Park on Skehard Road.

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has said it would be reluctant to introduce designated time slots at city parks where people could walk their dogs off the lead.

Labour local area rep Peter Horgan had suggested this could be implemented at Clover Hill Park on Skehard Road.

However, Cork City Council said it would be disinclined to act on such a suggestion.

“Our parks are there for everyone to enjoy, and we are aware that some people, both young and old, have a fear of dogs off lead.

“We would be reluctant to restrict the hours of use of our parks to these people,” Stephen Scully, of the council’s parks and recreation department, told The Echo.

Mr Horgan said that while he could understand the reluctance, he believes the idea merits a trial. 

“It is understandable the reluctance to vary with the established precedent of park operations but a pilot project to show the benefits and the pitfalls of such a project is worth considering.

“The park on Skehard Road has been used as thus for some years unofficially.

“Having segmented time slots at times when people usually would not use the park is worth exploring and trialling. We cannot be afraid of failure, nor can we shirk the possibility of success,” he said.

At a meeting of Cork City Council last month, councillors were informed that the council had looked into establishing an enclosed area in the city where dog walkers could leave their dogs off the lead, following a motion tabled by Independent councillor Thomas Moloney.

Director of services in the council’s roads and environment operations directorate, David Joyce, said that a suitable area had been identified within Ballincollig Regional Park but that the cost to enclose this area and provide segregation for large and small dogs is estimated at €95,000 and funding is currently unavailable to develop the facility.

The Cork City Council Parks, Open Spaces and Cemeteries Bye Laws 2011 state that all dogs must be kept on a lead in parks, cemeteries and on walkways, with a fine of €75 for anyone found in breach of same. 

Read More

Plans for designated area for dog walkers in Cork city put on ‘paws’ due to lack of funding

More in this section

Slow down speed hump rubber ridge Cork councillors call for traffic calming measures in all new housing estates to be mandatory
Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca Cork City Council and Arts Council react to closure of Corcadorca
Close-up of a couple receiving key of their new real estate. Warning issued about new rental scam 
corkcork parkscork city council
<p>Stephen Keenan of St John’s Well, Fairhill in Cork appeared by video link at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today.</p>

Two year jail sentence for man who committed burglary at Cork café and used debit cards without permission of owners

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more