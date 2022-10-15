Plans for designated area for dog walkers in Cork city put on ‘paws’ due to lack of funding

PROPOSALS to create an enclosed area in the city where dog walkers could leave their dogs off the lead are currently stalled due to a lack of funding.

Ahead of a recent meeting of Cork City Council, Independent councillor Thomas Moloney submitted a written question seeking an update on a motion he had tabled two years ago, which called on the council to “identify and designate an area for dog walkers within the city where they can leave their dogs off-lead, but still be in an enclosed safe area”.

A report issued to councillors when the motion was submitted stated that the council would explore the feasibility of providing a designated area for a dog run, and that it would establish if this could be accommodated within one of the city’s existing parks, without compromising other uses and activities.

At the council meeting, councillors were informed by the director of services in the council’s roads and environment operations directorate, David Joyce, that a suitable area has been identified — but that funding is currently unavailable to develop the facility.

“I can confirm that a suitable designated area for exercising dogs has been identified in the Regional Park, Ballincollig,” stated Mr Joyce.

“Following an evaluation of the infrastructure required for such a facility, the cost to enclose this area and provide segregation for large and small dogs is estimated at €95,000.

“There is no provision in the 2022/23 Parks and Recreation Capital Programme to finance this project at present.

“Should funding be made available in the future, the design and delivery of such a facility will be added to a future programme of works.”

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Moloney said he was “disappointed” that the funding is currently not available to develop the designated area.

“I do believe it’s badly needed.

“Now, it needs to be safely run. It needs to be managed.

“It needs to be looked after. People need to be responsible when they’re bringing their dogs in and out of the enclosed park — dogs need to be on leads going in and out of that area.

“People need to be responsible with their dog when they’re in the area so there’s an awful lot to it. I absolutely respect and understand that, but I do believe that the people of Cork deserve a space to leave their dogs off to run,” he continued.

Mr Moloney, who was unable to attend the recent council meeting, said he would be following up with Mr Joyce to discuss the matter further, and see if any resolution could be reached.