Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Plans for designated area for dog walkers in Cork city put on ‘paws’ due to lack of funding

"The people of Cork deserve a space to leave their dogs off to run." 
Plans for designated area for dog walkers in Cork city put on ‘paws’ due to lack of funding

A councillor had called on the council to “identify and designate an area for dog walkers within the city where they can leave their dogs off-lead, but still be in an enclosed safe area”.

Amy Nolan

PROPOSALS to create an enclosed area in the city where dog walkers could leave their dogs off the lead are currently stalled due to a lack of funding.

Ahead of a recent meeting of Cork City Council, Independent councillor Thomas Moloney submitted a written question seeking an update on a motion he had tabled two years ago, which called on the council to “identify and designate an area for dog walkers within the city where they can leave their dogs off-lead, but still be in an enclosed safe area”.

A report issued to councillors when the motion was submitted stated that the council would explore the feasibility of providing a designated area for a dog run, and that it would establish if this could be accommodated within one of the city’s existing parks, without compromising other uses and activities.

At the council meeting, councillors were informed by the director of services in the council’s roads and environment operations directorate, David Joyce, that a suitable area has been identified — but that funding is currently unavailable to develop the facility.

“I can confirm that a suitable designated area for exercising dogs has been identified in the Regional Park, Ballincollig,” stated Mr Joyce.

“Following an evaluation of the infrastructure required for such a facility, the cost to enclose this area and provide segregation for large and small dogs is estimated at €95,000.

“There is no provision in the 2022/23 Parks and Recreation Capital Programme to finance this project at present.

“Should funding be made available in the future, the design and delivery of such a facility will be added to a future programme of works.”

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Moloney said he was “disappointed” that the funding is currently not available to develop the designated area.

“I do believe it’s badly needed.

“Now, it needs to be safely run. It needs to be managed.

“It needs to be looked after. People need to be responsible when they’re bringing their dogs in and out of the enclosed park — dogs need to be on leads going in and out of that area.

“People need to be responsible with their dog when they’re in the area so there’s an awful lot to it. I absolutely respect and understand that, but I do believe that the people of Cork deserve a space to leave their dogs off to run,” he continued.

Mr Moloney, who was unable to attend the recent council meeting, said he would be following up with Mr Joyce to discuss the matter further, and see if any resolution could be reached.

Read More

Cork public urged to stop putting gunk in drains with condoms, plastic bags and wet wipes clogging water systems

More in this section

LATEST: Power returning to Cork city centre following major outage LATEST: Power returning to Cork city centre following major outage
€14,000 in cash seized in Cork by Criminal Assets Bureau €14,000 in cash seized in Cork by Criminal Assets Bureau
Workers in Apple's Cork facility receive 9.25% pay rise  Workers in Apple's Cork facility receive 9.25% pay rise 
ballincolligcork city centre
Online speed dating event to match singles heading to Cork's Jazz

Online speed dating event to match singles heading to Cork's Jazz

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more