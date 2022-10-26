Cork Airport to welcome 43,000 passengers over Jazz weekend

Cork Airport will welcome 43,000 passengers to the city this October Bank Holiday Jazz weekend.

This Thursday, October 27, is expected to be the busiest day as over 8,000 passengers fly into and out of Munster’s busiest and best-connected international airport.

Acting manager director of Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll, said, “Cork Airport is particularly pleased to be a proud partner of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, one of the most important events on the event calendar on Leeside and a significant event for the wider Cork economy.”

Total passenger traffic this weekend will represent a 95% recovery on the last comparable October long weekend in 2019, when 45,000 passengers flew through Cork Airport.

Jazz

This year, passengers arriving at Cork Airport will be treated to a taste of the jazz with performances from the Swing Bandits, the Lamarotte Jazz Band and the Blarney Brass and Reed Band on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Over the course of the weekend, the ever-popular ‘Jazz Bus’ will visit Cork Airport to entertain both departing and arriving passengers.

Cork Airport has a proud tradition of being the international gateway to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival since the festival’s establishment in 1978, welcoming famous festival participants over the years including Ella Fitzgerald, Ronnie Scott, Cleo Laine and Oscar Peterson, amongst many others.

The October Bank Holiday weekend also marks the start of Cork Airport’s Winter Schedule of flights. This winter, over 1.1 million seats are available to book to 27 destinations across Europe and the UK, served by five airlines.

Passengers are encouraged to refer to corkairport.com for helpful tips on how to prepare for security. Passengers are reminded that daylight savings time ends this Sunday, October 30, and that the clocks go back an hour when planning their journey to the airport.