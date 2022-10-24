Ryanair to commence twice-weekly service to Rome from Cork Airport later this month

Described as “the jewel in the crown” of Cork Airport’s biggest ever winter schedule, Ryanair is to commence a twice-weekly service from Cork to Rome later this month.

The imminent commencement of the flights to the Italian capital was celebrated at a special ‘Taste of Italy’ event in Ristorante Rossini on Princes Street today with assembled guests including local political representatives, representatives from the local tourism and business sector and members of the Italian community.

The new Ryanair service to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport will commence next Monday, October 31, with the inaugural flight departing Cork Airport at 06.15am.

Ryanair will operate a twice-weekly service from Cork to Rome (Fiumicino). The service, which commences in late October 2022 will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Pictured (L/R): Jade Kirwan (Head of Communications, Ryanair) and Roy O'Driscoll (Acting Managing Director, Cork Airport) Photo: Colm Lougheed

The service will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

In addition to the new service to Rome, Ryanair will operate twice-weekly services to Milan (Bergamo) Airport and Venice (Marco Polo) Airport.

Previously seasonal routes, the services to both Milan and Venice will now operate year-round.

The service to Milan will operate Tuesday and Saturday, while the service to Venice will operate on Wednesday and Saturday.

Cork Airport’s Winter Schedule, announced last month, will commence this October bank holiday weekend and will operate until the end of March next year.

Over the course of the winter season, over 1.1 million seats are available across 27 routes, served by five airlines.

“Amongst the 27 routes available from Cork Airport this winter, the jewel in the crown of our schedule is undoubtedly our new route to Rome, complemented by the continuation of services to Milan and Venice,” acting managing director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said, speaking to mark the ‘Taste of Italy’ lunch celebrating the enhanced connectivity with Italy.

“The enhanced connectivity to some of Italy’s largest cities, each important centres of commerce and tourism, will offer Munster passengers even more fantastic options for a winter getaway.”

Head of Visit Cork, Seamus Heaney welcomed the enhanced connectivity and the benefits it will bring for tourism in Cork, Munster, and the South of Ireland:

“As an island, Ireland needs good air connectivity for the movement of both people and trade.

“The connectivity between Cork - Milan, Rome and Venice is a positive move for the region as it opens up great possibilities for Italian visitors to explore Cork and the South of Ireland,” he said.