Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 10:45

Major rail works to affect Cork trains this Bank Holiday weekend

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that a revised timetable will be in place this October Bank Holiday weekend on all routes. 
Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate to a revised schedule, with bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare in both directions. People are asked to check times before travel. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

People travelling on October Bank Holiday weekend rail services have been advised to book Intercity travel in advance for the busiest times.

Major works are taking place affecting Cork, Kerry and Limerick services from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning.

Major works

Due to a series of track and signalling works taking place, the line between Portarlington and Thurles is closed from 14:30 on Saturday, ensuring that full services will operate at the busiest times of the weekend. 

All services between Dublin and Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be part-replaced by bus transfers, and to a revised schedule, with other services also affected:

  • Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate to a revised schedule, with bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare in both directions. People are asked to check times before travel.
  • Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston are cancelled. Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Thurles and Kildare, in both directions.
  • Direct services between Tralee and Dublin Heuston will operate as follows:

Saturday: 17:05 Heuston to Tralee will operate between Mallow and Tralee only 

Sunday: 08:30 Heuston to Tralee will operate with bus transfers between 

  • Thurles and Kildare Commuter services between Portlaoise and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Portlaoise and Portarlington in both directions.

Customers are advised to check times before travel, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.

Irish Rail has apologised to customers for any inconvenience from these essential works.

