Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 08:35

Opposition to cycle lane in Ballyphehane 

Strong local opposition has emerged to the plans, as some business owners believe it could lead to a decline in footfall.
Updated plans for the scheme were shown to the public, along with the original plans that went for public consultation last summer. File image. 

Eoin Kelleher

Opposition to a proposed new cycle lane for the Tory Top Road was voiced at a recent public meeting in the Ballyphehane Community Centre, attended by about 70 local residents.

The meeting was chaired by Denis Kelly, a community development worker with the Cork Federation of Muintir na Tíre, and attended by Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle.

Updated plans for the scheme were shown to the public, along with the original plans that went for public consultation last summer. It’s understood that between 25 and 30 per cent of households around the Tory Top road have no access to a car. 

However, strong local opposition has emerged to the plans, as some business owners believe it could lead to a decline in footfall.

Councillor Dan Boyle said those in attendance were largely from the immediate area but not all from the road itself. 

“I’m disappointed,” he told The Echo. “The engineers will have another look at some of the changes that were suggested. Other councillors are unlikely to support what’s currently there. I think that’s unfortunate. 

"I think it’s important to keep stressing the need for the cycle lane.” 

Cllr Boyle said the meeting formed part of an ongoing process of consultation to reassure the public that cycle lanes are not the source of inconvenience they are perceived to be by some members of the public.

The plans are due to be discussed at an Area Meeting today but Cllr Boyle said he doubted the plans would go to the next City Council meeting in November. 

“We have to wait for the third edition of the plans. I’m not optimistic but I’m still hopeful. The adamant opposition to the cycle lane may fade eventually.”

