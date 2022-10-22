Concern at erosion in Fountainstown

COASTAL erosion is taking its toll on the seaside village of Fountainstown, this month’s meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District heard.

Fine Gael councillor, Jack White said the earth and cliff face underneath the road from Greenacres to the Ferry Point, Fountainstown, is being badly eroded.

“Some old reinforced concrete has fallen already. It is important that an effort is made to stabilise the area before it gets worse.”

Senior engineer with the Coastal and Flood Projects Section, Gillian Vaughan, said that based on investigations undertaken by the CFP Section and a submission of an application to the OPW for another location including a road, the “CFP understands that this scheme does not meet the OPW requirements for their Minor Works Coastal Erosion Scheme.

“We believe that there may be scope to apply for funding under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works Grants Scheme from the Department of Transport,” said Ms Vaughan.