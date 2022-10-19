Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Pottery road transforms Carrigaline traffic 

Cllr Seamus McGrath said the effect was noticeable “within hours of it opening
The €20m Relief Road extends from Ballea Road to Kilmoney Road, improving connectivity and access to Carrigaline Town Centre. The main line of the relief road is 750m running parallel with Carrigaline’ s Main Street. The scheme includes a double span bridge over the Owenabue River, a 1.5km dedicated cycle track, over 3kms of footpaths and finishes at Mill
Road, a 700m urban road. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Eoin Kelleher

CARRIGALINE'S new Pottery Road has transformed the town and eased congestion on the Main Street, Monday’s meeting of the Municipal District heard.

Councillor Jack White said the opening of the Pottery Road is very welcome. “Over the coming weeks, could we as a Municipal District request updates on usage figures, the impact of its opening on other traffic movements in the town and updates on how its actual use may change modelling done for the Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP)?” Mr White said the opening was marked last Saturday week. “As a businessperson it has been hugely positive. There is universal support and enthusiasm for the road. People are engaging with it, by foot, by bike and by car, and it is already having a huge impact.” The general public have seen how it can be a catalyst for the release of the rest of the TPREP plan, he said.

Works on the eastern corridor are going to start this month. When that is done, he said: “I think traffic on the eastern and western sides of Carrigaline will both be flowing a lot more effectively,” said Mr White.

Cllr Seamus McGrath said the effect was noticeable “within hours of it opening. The regular queuing that you saw on the Main Street doesn’t really happen anymore, which is quite astonishing. It has exceeded expectations.”

John Slattery, senior engineer responded: “Pottery Road has been designed to alleviate traffic congestion in Carrigaline town centre and to facilitate the ongoing development of the town.

“Although, it has only been open to traffic since October 3, Pottery Road is already having a positive effect in reducing congestion.

“However, traffic patterns will not become established until the enhancements to the wider network in Carrigaline have been completed.

“Once TPREP measures are rolled out, further surveys will be undertaken to assess the effectiveness of the new infrastructure, and that will include Pottery Road and Mill Road.”



