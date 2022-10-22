35 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Cork

35 people in Cork are hospitalised with Covid-19.
According to the latest HSE Covid-19 daily operations update for acute hospitals, there were 26 patients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further nine at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).
As of 8pm on Thursday, there were two Covid-19-positive patients in the ICU at CUH.
Nationally, the number of Covid-19-confirmed patients in ICU is 16. The number of Covid-19-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is five. As of Monday, October 17, there were 517 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to that date.
In total, there have been 170,413 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork to date and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 95.2.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health is encouraging people who have been invited to get both their free flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster vaccines to do so this winter, as flu and Covid-19 viruses are expected to circulate.