Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 11:48

35 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Cork

As of 8pm on Thursday, there were two Covid-19-positive patients in the ICU at CUH.
Breda Graham

35 people in Cork are hospitalised with Covid-19.

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 daily operations update for acute hospitals, there were 26 patients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further nine at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

As of 8pm on Thursday, there were two Covid-19-positive patients in the ICU at CUH.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19-confirmed patients in ICU is 16. The number of Covid-19-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is five. As of Monday, October 17, there were 517 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to that date.

In total, there have been 170,413 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork to date and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 95.2. 

Vaccine reminder 

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is encouraging people who have been invited to get both their free flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster vaccines to do so this winter, as flu and Covid-19 viruses are expected to circulate.

coronaviruscork health
