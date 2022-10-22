'Dangerous' conditions: Nurses say Cork's Mercy hospital at breaking point 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) described MUH as “unsafe” yesterday evening, and has advised “urgent political intervention” to protect its members.
A spokesperson for MUH said “patient safety, staff safety and welfare remain the priority and the focus of the hospital is to maximise all available resources to meet the highest priority needs.”
The crisis in the MUH comes as 35 patients there were without a bed yesterday, along with a “significant ambulance waiting time” outside the hospital.
“Significant overcrowding in Mercy University Hospital has led to a dangerous environment for staff and their patients,” INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway said.
“Since the beginning of October, over 379 patients have been on trolleys in the Mercy.”