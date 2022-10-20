Emergency Department at MUH 'currently experiencing high demand' 

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Emergency Department (ED) is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in attendances of acutely ill patients.

This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs compounded by an increase in Covid-19 cases in the hospital.

The hospital’s ED remains open 24/7, however, patients are and will continue to experience delays.

The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

The public is also reminded that SouthDoc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm, and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

In a statement, hospital management said that patient care is a priority at MUH and that management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.