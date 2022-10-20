Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 16:15

Emergency Department at MUH 'currently experiencing high demand' 

The hospital’s ED remains open 24/7, however, patients are and will continue to experience delays.
Emergency Department at MUH 'currently experiencing high demand' 

The hospital’s ED remains open 24/7, however, patients are and will continue to experience delays.

Breda Graham

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Emergency Department (ED) is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in attendances of acutely ill patients.

This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs compounded by an increase in Covid-19 cases in the hospital.

The hospital’s ED remains open 24/7, however, patients are and will continue to experience delays.

The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

The public is also reminded that SouthDoc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm, and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

In a statement, hospital management said that patient care is a priority at MUH and that management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.

Read More

Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday

More in this section

Water bills to rise to average &pound;376 Water colour to return to normal in Cork city by tomorrow morning
Stretching to the max Research shows young adults unaware of risk factors of Osteoporosis
Sanctuary Runners to expand footprint following funding allocation Sanctuary Runners to expand footprint following funding allocation
<p>The new Structure 01 facing Southeast. Motorists traveling between Little Island and Bury's Bridge will be able to use this route from Monday 24th October 2022.</p>

Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more