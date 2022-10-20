Two new links to Dunkettle Interchange to open on Monday

Two new road links to the Dunkettle interchange are set to open for traffic on Monday, the latest development in a €215m reconfiguration of the interchange that will be fully complete by early 2024.

The new links, ‘Link T1’ and ‘Link H/Structure 01/Link Q’ will be opened to traffic at 6am on Monday 24 October, and motorists are advised to take particular care over the coming months as the new roads are introduced.

Link T1 is a one way (eastbound) free flow slip road from the N25, that provides access to the Dunkettle local road network from the N8, and will allow those coming from the Tivoli Roundabout area to head towards Little Island or Glounthane.

A photograph showing the new Link T diverge from the N8/N25 facing eastbound. Motorists traveling between the Tivoli Roundabout and Little Island / Glounthaune will be able to use this route from Monday 24th October 2022

The second link opening on Monday morning, Link H/Structure 01/Link Q, will allow two-way access over the N25 between the Burys Bridge Roundabout on the Glanmire/Glounthaune road, and the recently constructed roundabout on the R623 Regional road through Little Island.

A photograph showing the new Structure 01 facing Northeast. Motorists traveling between Little Island and Bury's Bridge will be able to use this route from Monday 24th October 2022.

Immediately following the opening of this new route over the N25, the old ‘Ibis slip road’ onto the M8 from the Dunkettle local road network will close to allow further works to be completed on Link E, a new slip road from the M8 to the N25.

Traffic which previously used the Ibis slip road will be diverted over the N25 via the new bridge and along the R623 Regional Road as far as the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout. This interim route will be replaced by a series of slip road openings next year.

In tandem with the opening of the two new road links, a cycleway will also be opened on Monday that links the Dunkettle Roundabout to Little Island. This includes a new dedicated pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Cork to Midleton railway line.

The extent of traffic management measures between the Jack Lynch Tunnel and the Interchange Roundabout will be reduced on Friday, and it is expected the reduced Traffic Management layout will be in effect for a further one or two weeks.

Speed control measures are in place across the site “on a continuous basis” over the coming weeks, as the construction focuses on online areas and areas immediately adjacent to existing traffic lanes.

The Dunkettle Project which is being delivered by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in partnership with Cork County Council and Cork City Council, is on track to be completed by February 2024.