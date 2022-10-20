CUH advising public of proposed works at the hospital campus this weekend

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is advising the public of proposed works at the hospital’s campus in Wilton.

CUH intends to carry out works to fell the trees at the front of the campus which have reached the end of life.

The trees are located inside the perimeter railing by the front entrance to the hospital adjacent to the main road.

The works will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 6am until 7pm and on Sunday, October 23 from 6am until 7pm.

While the works are being carried out, road access from the main hospital entrance to the accident and emergency department will be closed off.

Persons wishing to access the campus should turn left when driving in the main entrance and follow the sign-posted road diversions for the main hospital and emergency department Access to the maternity car park will be closed.

Both bus stops located on the CUH campus road will be closed for the duration of the works which will affect routes 214/216 from 11pm on Friday, October 21 until 8am on Monday, October 24. Customers wishing to travel on route 214 can do so from Sarsfield Road bus stop and customers wishing to travel on route 216 can do so from Glasheen Road bus stop.

Pedestrian access will be closed from the Main Hospital entrance to the Emergency Department. Pedestrians wishing to access the emergency department should use the pedestrian access adjacent to the ambulance entrance or the pedestrian access on Wilton road across from the Old Bishopstown Credit Union.

Vehicular access turning right to the emergency department will be restored between 7pm and 6am on Saturday and 7pm and 6am on Sunday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you in advance for your cooperation during the planned works,” a statement from the hospital read.