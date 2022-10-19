Gardaí investigating after three dogs stolen from CSPCA in Mahon

Gardai have launched an investigation as three dogs were stolen from the CSPCA in Mahon last night.

Two lurchers, Reggie and Luther, and a terrier Margaret were taken by the thieves at around 8:15pm on Tuesday.

Stolen Dogs: Reggie, the lurcher

The Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has said that the three dogs were taken from their premises on the Link Road last night by two people who broke through perimeter fencing and kennel padlocks using bolt cutters.

Vincent Cashman, Manager of the CSPCA, said these kinds of dogs are sometimes used as hunting dogs, and he suspects this is why the particular breeds were stolen.

Mr Cashman said Margaret the terrier is 10 years old, with Reggie and Luther also having a few years under their belts, so stealing the dogs for hunting would be a “waste of time”.

Stolen Dogs : Margaret the terrier.

“Generally speaking, if we see them coming in to us, they’re no good for hunting, or they’re too old so stealing them from us, they’re going to be of no use to these people, these dogs are only pets,” he said.

He added that the CSPCA is concerned for the three dogs’ welfare, and “just want the dogs back”.

“It’s a pity that these people have gone to the lengths they have to steal some dogs… Hopefully these guys will see sense and just release the dogs, and somebody picks them up,” he said.

Stolen Dogs: Luther, the lurcher

All three dogs are microchipped, and have been registered as stolen.

Gardai have said that no arrests have yet been made for the burglary, but investigations are ongoing.