Cork could be hit by more flooding as Met Éireann issues another status yellow rain warning

Met Éireann has today issued the warning for Cork and seven other counties, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. 
Another status yellow weather warning has been issued for Cork with further heavy rain this week potentially leading to more flooding. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Another status yellow weather warning has been issued for Cork with further heavy rain this week potentially leading to more flooding. 

Met Éireann has today issued the warning for Cork and seven other counties - Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. 

The yellow rain warning will come into effect at 4am on Wednesday and is expected to remain in place until 10pm that night. 

Met Éireann has advised that spells of heavy rain overnight Tuesday through to Wednesday night "will lead to localised flooding".

The warning comes as yesterday Cork experienced almost 12 hours of torrential rainfall with many homes and businesses affected by flooding. 

The current outlook for tomorrow states that there may be some patchy rain in the southwest in the morning "with persistent rain developing" in the southwest later on. 

Rainfall will become heavier in the southwest overnight tomorrow. 

