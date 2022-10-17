Cork City Council: Flash flooding result of 'exceptionally heavy and intense burst of rain'

Excessive rainfall, over three times the volume predicted on Sunday, is to blame for the flash flooding that occurred across Cork city yesterday evening, according to City Hall.

A statement released by Cork City Council said 55mm of rain fell yesterday in Cork city, nearly four times the 15mm predicted in the yellow rain warning which was active from 1pm.

The council said Cork city centre and suburbs experienced exceptionally heavy and intense localised burst of rain throughout the afternoon until after teatime and highlighted certain roads that were particularly impacted including the South City Link Road, N40 South Ring Road and Blackpool, Douglas and Togher. The council said other areas experienced short periods of localised flooding such as North Mall and Ballyphehane.

Vehicles pass through flood water on Monahan Road as crowds depart Pairc Ui Chaoimh after the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship final; St Finbarrs vs Blackrock at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

“Up to 15 Cork City Council, Cork City Fire Brigade and An Garda Siochána crews were deployed across the city yesterday to manage the severe impact of the pluvial (rainfall) flooding on traffic and roads.

"Ahead of the event and as part of their scheduled work programme, Cork City Council crews had ensured that the city’s network of trash screens and gullies were all clear. However, given the volume and intensity of rain ( with much of the rain falling over a 30-minute period), localised flooding occurred as the drainage network struggled to cope.”

Director of Services, Operations, David Joyce said: “If the same amount of rain had fallen in lighter showers over four hours, there would have been no significant flooding. As soon as the rain reduced to normal volume, flood waters quickly receded, (in less than 15 minutes in most cases). A number of locations which experienced longer flooding incidents included the South City Link Road, N40 South Ring Road, Monahan/Centre Park Roads and Blackpool”.

The statement went on to say, Cork City Council and Cork City Fire Brigade had crews out before, during and after the rainfall event preparing for, responding to and cleaning up after the event.

Flooding on Douglas Street following heavy rainfall in Cork city on Sunday. Credit: Cork Safety Alerts/Twitter.

“They worked through the event to help reduce the impact of flood waters.”

The council also said assessments of damage to property are continuing today.