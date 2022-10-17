Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 16:34

Cork Priest takes on Munster peaks to raise over €22,000 for Irish Community Air Ambulance

Priest takes on the Munster peaks for Air Ambulance
Cork Priest takes on Munster peaks to raise over €22,000 for Irish Community Air Ambulance

Pat Spratt, Micheál Sheridan CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Father Eugene Baker at the 7 Peaks Challenge cheque presentation.

Elaine Whelan

Buttevant parish priest, Fr Eugene Baker and a GAA stalwart Pat Spratt, have raised €22,275 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance after climbing the eight highest peaks in Munster.

The pair took on the challenge over five days in September starting in Tipperary and finishing on top of Ireland’s highest mountain range in Kerry, having climbed Galtymore, Mangerton Mountain, Mount Brandon, Baurtregaum, Caher East, Caher West, Beenkeragh and Carrauntoohil.

Baker and Spratt even finished their feat by scaling four peaks in one day.

Fr Baker said: “We were amazed by the amount of people who donated. The Irish Community Air Ambulance is such a great cause and has helped many people in the Buttevant and surrounding areas.”

“Initially, we planned on climbing the seven highest peaks of Munster, but we actually ended up completing eight in total. For us, it was about overcoming challenges, whether it’s fitness or a fear of heights.”

The Irish Community Air Ambulance works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and attends to serious and life-threatening emergencies.

The helicopter is based in Rathcool, Co Cork with its Volunteer Emergency Medical Responders on the ground in Dublin, Mayo, Donegal, and Wicklow.

Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance said: “I want to say a massive congratulations and huge thank you to Fr Eugene Baker, Pat Spratt and all their supporters.” The ground fleet includes six Advanced and Critical Care Emergency Medical Responder vehicles.

“€22,275 would cover the full cost of at least six taskings for the helicopter or purchase vital equipment. We would not be able to expand our ground services to additional locations across the country without the support of community fundraisers like this,” Mícheál Sheridan went on to say.

Read More

Greens welcome biodiversity officers for Cork city

More in this section

Appeal court reduces sentence of Macroom man who repeatedly stamped on pensioner's head in 'brutal' attack Appeal court reduces sentence of Macroom man who repeatedly stamped on pensioner's head in 'brutal' attack
Missing man in Cork located Missing man in Cork located
Cork boy 'proud' of RTÉ reporter who won IMRO award for broadcasting his story Cork boy 'proud' of RTÉ reporter who won IMRO award for broadcasting his story
charitycork people
<p>At the man's sentence hearing at the Central Criminal Court earlier this year, the Cork woman described how she had stayed in a toxic relationship for 18 years for the sake of her children, whom she loves dearly.</p>

Man in Cork raped his former partner and threatened to cut off her fingers with garden secateurs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more