Cork Priest takes on Munster peaks to raise over €22,000 for Irish Community Air Ambulance

Buttevant parish priest, Fr Eugene Baker and a GAA stalwart Pat Spratt, have raised €22,275 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance after climbing the eight highest peaks in Munster.

The pair took on the challenge over five days in September starting in Tipperary and finishing on top of Ireland’s highest mountain range in Kerry, having climbed Galtymore, Mangerton Mountain, Mount Brandon, Baurtregaum, Caher East, Caher West, Beenkeragh and Carrauntoohil.

Baker and Spratt even finished their feat by scaling four peaks in one day.

Fr Baker said: “We were amazed by the amount of people who donated. The Irish Community Air Ambulance is such a great cause and has helped many people in the Buttevant and surrounding areas.”

“Initially, we planned on climbing the seven highest peaks of Munster, but we actually ended up completing eight in total. For us, it was about overcoming challenges, whether it’s fitness or a fear of heights.”

The Irish Community Air Ambulance works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and attends to serious and life-threatening emergencies.

The helicopter is based in Rathcool, Co Cork with its Volunteer Emergency Medical Responders on the ground in Dublin, Mayo, Donegal, and Wicklow.

Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance said: “I want to say a massive congratulations and huge thank you to Fr Eugene Baker, Pat Spratt and all their supporters.” The ground fleet includes six Advanced and Critical Care Emergency Medical Responder vehicles.

“€22,275 would cover the full cost of at least six taskings for the helicopter or purchase vital equipment. We would not be able to expand our ground services to additional locations across the country without the support of community fundraisers like this,” Mícheál Sheridan went on to say.