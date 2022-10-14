Cork northern distributor road reaches first stage in planning

The first stage in the planning and design process for the Cork northern distributor road, considered to be a “critical enabler” for the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, has been completed.

In late 2020, Cork City Council, with financial assistance from the National Transport Authority (NTA), appointed a design team to commence work on the planning and design for the road project.

According to the NTA, the Cork northern distributor road will provide for orbital movement for bus, pedestrian, cycle and some strategic and general traffic and reduce reliance on radial routes through the city centre.

Ahead of a meeting of the council this week, Labour councillor John Maher submitted a question seeking an update.

The council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, confirmed that the design team has now completed the first stage of the planning and design process.

“This includes an assessment of the feasibility and justification of the scheme, options to be considered and the submission of a related draft strategic assessment report for review to the National Transport Authority and thereafter the Department of Transport,” he said.

Mr O’Beirne said the public consultation stage can begin following the approval of the strategic assessment report by the Department of Transport. “Following completion of the consultation process, and further analysis and refinement, it is anticipated that a preferred route will be identified in circa mid-2023.

“The scheme can then go forward for funding approval, and if successful, it will then proceed through the detailed design, planning and construction phases,” he said.

The Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, published in 2020, details the transportation investment required to support the ongoing development of Cork until 2040.

The transport projects set out in the strategy include a new multi-modal Cork northern distributor road. The proposed route is about 14km long and will provide active travel, public transport and vehicular linkages on the northside. At the council meeting, Mr Maher said he was cautious of the director’s response.

“I’m very cautious of the response when I read words like ‘reports’… and justifying it There’s nothing to be justified about a northern distributor road on the northside,” Mr Maher said.

The Cork northern distributor road is considered to be a “critical enabler” for Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, as it would “create opportunities for sustainable development of existing landbanks in the northern Cork metropolitan area”; facilitate “the rollout of sustainable transport measures including public transport services for the north Cork metropolitan city area” as well as facilitating the introduction of a HGV ban within the city centre, among other things.