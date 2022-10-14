Creation of 140 new jobs as GE Healthcare opens new manufacturing line at Cork facility

MINISTER for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will today officially open a new €30.5 million ($30 million) manufacturing line at GE Healthcare’s Carrigtohill, Co. Cork facility.

The new line, which has created 140 jobs, manufactures injectable diagnostic imaging agents (contrast media) used in Xray and Computed Tomography (CT) procedures around the world.

Minister McGrath said: “GE Healthcare has consistently invested in manufacturing here in Cork, bringing together state-of-the-art technology, global best practices in pharmaceutical healthcare and a highly qualified workforce. I am delighted today to open the newest filling line at the Cork campus, and welcome the creation of 140 jobs at the plant.

"Today’s opening represents yet another vote of confidence in Cork as a location for pharmaceutical manufacturing. I would like to commend all those who worked on this €30.5 million project and I wish GE Healthcare continued success here in Cork.”

The growing global prevalence of chronic disorders has driven significant growth in Computed Tomography (CT) procedures, leading to increased demand for iodinated contrast media, used to enhance visualization of organs, blood vessels and tissues across disease pathways.

GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business develops and manufactures imaging agents used to support over 100 million procedures per year globally, equivalent to three patient procedures every second. It is estimated that the new manufacturing line will increase production capacity at the Cork facility by over 50 percent by 2025.

A person lying in a CT scanner in hospital. The new line, which has created 140 jobs, manufactures injectable diagnostic imaging agents (contrast media) used in Xray and Computed Tomography (CT) procedures around the world.

President & CEO of GE Healthcare Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, Kevin O’Neill, said, “We expect global demand for iodinated contrast media to double over the next ten years due to the growth of CT imaging procedures. As an industry leader, we understand our responsibility to help meet this growing demand from customers and patients and this new production line is part of our wider commitment to produce 30 million more patient doses of contrast media annually by 2025.”

Eugene Barrett, GE Healthcare Ireland Site Leader, who leads the 765 strong team at the Cork facility, said, “We have a great team here in Cork focused on supplying for our customers and their patients. Next year marks our 30-year anniversary of production and this new production line is central to our continued growth. We are delighted to have Minister McGrath and Kevin O’Neill on campus to celebrate this milestone.”

IDA Ireland Executive Director Mary Buckley said, “Today’s announcement by GE Healthcare is terrific news for Cork and indeed the entire South West Region. It speaks to this global healthcare leader’s continued commitment to Ireland. IDA Ireland remains focused on winning jobs and investments, like this, in regional locations. I wish GE Healthcare every success with this investment and expansion.”

Roles currently open at GE Healthcare include operatives, project managers, engineers, quality control personnel as well as facility management.

Current jobs are open to applications here.