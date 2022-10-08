Excellent report for Mallow Childcare education facility

AN EARLY Years Education Inspection of Mallow Community Childcare has found the facility provides “excellent” quality of learning for young children, the highest mark available, according to a new report.

A Department of Education inspector visited the site on June 12 this year, and the report was issued last Tuesday, October 4. All childcare facilities are subject to regular inspections from the Department.

Mallow Childcare is an urban community early years setting in Ballyellis, which provides education and care for babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers and an afterschool service for school-age children. The quality of the context to support the children’s learning and development is excellent,” states the inspector. “The atmosphere is warm and welcoming. A caring ethos is palpable. The educators are sensitive and affirming in their relationships with the children, the families and each other.

“The daily routines and procedures consistently promote the children’s physical, emotional and social security, together with their learning and development. Practice is child-led, with long, child-initiated play times indoors and outdoors. Educators offer short adult-initiated activities, which the children can choose to take part in, based on their interest.

“Practice is highly effective and child-centred. The children have complete agency over choosing and organising their learning activities. For that reason, rolling snack time was recently established, to further support and increase this agency. The children experience a family-type meal time in a relaxed atmosphere. Everybody helps; together they lay the table with a tablecloth and flowers and the adults and children sit, eat and chat together.

“Transitions are smooth and seamless. The children are well accustomed to taking responsibility and they autonomously tidy up materials and resources, before they move on to the next chosen activity.

“The practitioners are role models worthy of imitation. They provide meaningful guidance and support towards positive behaviour and the establishment of good habits for life.

“Identity and belonging are nurtured highly effectively. The children are clearly viewed as competent, confident learners. Their voice is actively sought, listened to and included in decision-making processes that affect them.

“Diversity is recognised, valued and affirmed within an inclusive environment.”