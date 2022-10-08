Permission refused for residental plan on northside of Cork city

PLANNING permission has been refused for a proposed 101-unit housing project in the northside of Cork city.

Developer Rebel Abu Limited lodged plans with Cork City Council on August 5 this year, requesting permission to build a residential development at Lotabeg, Tivoli, Cork.

The plans consisted of eight two-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 45 three-bedroom terrace dwellings, 12 four-bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 10 duplex units containing two-bedroom apartments on ground floor and three-bedroom duplex dwelling at first floor and second floor, and also to carry out all associated site services and site works, which would have include the construction of estates roads and carparking.

The applicant also sought permission for the construction of an entrance from the public road located at Ashmount Court, Silversprings, Lotabeg and Lotamore to facilitate access to the proposed development.

The application attracted a large number of submissions and observations, including from Hilda O’Sullivan in Silversprings. Ms O’Sullivan stated: “the existing transport infrastructure does not have the capacity to handle the additional occupants of the planned housing.” Furthermore, “there are over 300 houses nearing completion at the top of Boherboy road. Much of this new traffic will be arriving on to the already over-capacity road network.” There is already “insufficient information on the likely negative impact of the proposed development on the existing environment and biodiversity in the area.” The application “offers no indication on the activities involved in preparing of the site,” and “there is already a lack of suitable infrastructure and amenities in the area,” added Ms O’Sullivan.

The Ashmounts Residents Association stated that they support the need for housing in the wider Mayfield area, “noting the obvious need for appropriate housing development in the northern suburbs of the city.

“However, we strenuously object to the development as proposed considering its impact on the health and safety of existing local residents, as well as the clear divergence from the newly adopted City Development Plan.” Some the residents’ concerns included: “the potential for urban sprawl into ecologically sensitive areas in the hinterland can only be damaging to the current and future generations of the city.” The residents in Silverheights, Lotabeg, Lotamore, have already been subjected to “noise pollution, air and dust pollution” since the start of a similar type development on Boherboy Road, close to this planned project.

The road traffic network “was flagged on multiple occasions during that planning process as not being suitable for the proposed volume of construction traffic.” Furthermore, “we also question the entitlement of the developer to propose a new entrance into Ashmount Estate without engagement with the local residents, the Authority, or indeed the owner of the estate itself.

“We are not aware of this estate having been taken in charge, and as such, cannot accept that the proposals put forward comply with the Planning and Development legislation.

“Considering the lack of appropriate zoning for the site, the lack of a joined up infrastructure plan, and the significant traffic impacts both from a construction perspective and on an enduring basis to local residents, we implore the Council to refuse this application in its entirety.” Cork City Council turned down the application on September 29.