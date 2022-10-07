Cork actor returns to his alma mater North Monastery Primary School

CORK actor Gavin O’Connor made a nostalgic return to his alma mater North Monastery Primary School for the first time since completing sixth class in 1984.

Gavin, who has starred in several TV series and films such as Charlie, The Tudors, North Sea Connection, and The Alienist delivered a stirring speech and engaged in a questions and answers session.

North Monastery vice principal Colin Daly said his visit ‘resonated’ hugely with the current students.

“It was great to see how well he related to the children. He was once in their shoes sitting down in the same classrooms. His visit resonated hugely with the students,” he said.

Gavin encouraged the students to cherish their primary school days.

“He is a great role model and ambassador. It is great to call on people like Gavin to speak to our kids. We do a lot of music and drama in our school. Having somebody who has made it big in those fields come back and say that his story started in this school is immense for the kids. They took a lot from the visit,” he added.

Gavin O’Connor in his speech said the North Monastery gave him the ‘opportunity’ to succeed.

“That’s what the Mon was all about. Giving you every opportunity to succeed in life. I got the best education possible here. It was tough at times, but the teachers were excellent. I met my best friend Derrick here and 40 years later, we are still best pals. I guess The Mon is for life.”

The former North Mon student said the confidence he gained from attending the Cork city primary school has helped him carve out a successful career.

“My life now is mainly spent on film sets. It’s a tough life but also a very rewarding one. I think The Mon gave me the confidence to go on and take on any career I wanted because of the education I received here. I realise now that The Mon was more than just a school. It was tradition. A Cork tradition.”

Gavin encouraged the students to cherish their primary school days. “I want you to cherish these times, but I also want you to know that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve whatever it is you would like to achieve in life. If you focus enough and work hard, you can be anything you want.”