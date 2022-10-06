Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 15:31

Cork coastal village frustrated by vandalism to community-funded telescope

Located on Weaver’s Point, the telescope overlooks the opening of Cork Harbour and was originally fundraised for by the Crosshaven Development Committee.
Cork coastal village frustrated by vandalism to community-funded telescope

Crosshaven telescope that was vandalised recently.

Elaine Whelan

Crosshaven locals recently discovered the village’s beloved telescope had been badly vandalised.

“I had gotten a call from a resident who lives in that area, they walk past every day and look out as part of their daily routine. They noticed that during the week it was vandalised,” Local councillor Audrey Buckley told The Echo.

Frustrated, Cllr. Buckley continued: “It seems that someone got something like a nail, scraped it and then broke one of the other lenses. It’s totally unusable now.” 

Located on Weaver’s Point, the telescope overlooks the opening of Cork Harbour and was originally fundraised for by the Crosshaven Development Committee.

The committee raised funds for the viewing point over seven years ago through the sales of their annual community calendars.

Frustrated, Cllr. Buckley continued: “It seems that someone got something like a nail, scraped it and then broke one of the other lenses. It’s totally unusable now.” 
Frustrated, Cllr. Buckley continued: “It seems that someone got something like a nail, scraped it and then broke one of the other lenses. It’s totally unusable now.” 

“It cost us €2,000 to get the telescope shipped over from England. We didn’t want a pay-to-use one, we wanted something that was available for everyone to enjoy, and we couldn’t get that here in Ireland.” Cllr Buckley admitted: “We are so frustrated by this senseless vandalism. The telescope is very well used and so many people got so many years of enjoyment out of it.” 

Sadly, the Crosshaven Development Committee do not have the funds to replace the lens and are requesting anyone willing to help to contact them via their Facebook page.

“This won’t keep us down. If we didn’t continue our work that’s being done over this pointless vandalism, nothing would ever get done. You would just give up,” the local councillor insisted.

The Gardai have been notified of the circumstance and ask anyone who may have information regarding the culprit to please share it with the authorities.

More in this section

Man accused of ramming multiple garda cars in Cork remanded in custody Man accused of ramming multiple garda cars in Cork remanded in custody
Water bills to rise to average &pound;376 West Cork water outage leaves many without supply today
Cork city road closure next Monday to allow for Irish Water works Cork city road closure next Monday to allow for Irish Water works
corkcrosshaven
<p>Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean O’Donovan represents the Bandon area and is a publican facing rising costs. Picture Denis Boyle</p>

Increased costs threatening business says Cork publican

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more