Young Offenders star cooks up a storm in new season of ‘The Restaurant’

The Cork local is the youngest chef to take on the challenge as the popular cooking series continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.
The Virgin Media Television and Graham Norton's 'Holding' star, Demi Isaac Oviawe takes over in the kitchen tomorrow night as she hopes to impress renowned chefs, Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen as well as a restaurant full of diners.

YOUNG Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe is to swap her day job for oven gloves as she stars in the brand-new series of ‘The Restaurant.’ 

The Cork local is the youngest chef to take on the challenge as the popular cooking series continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

The Virgin Media Television and Graham Norton’s ‘Holding’ star, Demi Isaac Oviawe takes over in the kitchen tomorrow night as she hopes to impress renowned chefs, Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen as well as a restaurant full of diners.

The actress plans to use her heritage and roots to create a menu that is a fusion of West Africa and Cork.

But how will the diners and the critics cope with a dish where they use no cutlery… 

 With renowned chefs, Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen at the helm, Demi and a host of other familiar faces hope they can prove they have what it takes to be the restaurant's head chef.

Final episode of adaptation of Graham Norton's best-selling novel airs tonight

The series will see if six popular Irish celebrities can handle the heat and grab that important five-star rating.

This year boasts an amazing lineup of familiar faces as we saw Irish and Leinster Rugby legend, Devin Toner last week.

The series continues with Dublin GAA Legend, Philly McMahon, Broadcaster and social media star, Doireann Garrihy, Olympic Silver Medallist and World Champion rower, Gary O’Donovan and Comedian, Deirdre O’Kane.

As they cook up a storm in the kitchen, the diners will eat and critique their meal, all while guessing who it could be behind the kitchen doors.

Watch ‘The Restaurant’ on Tuesday, October 4, at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

