Final episode of adaptation of Graham Norton's best-selling novel airs tonight

The adaptation of the best-selling novel by Graham Norton ‘Holding’ will conclude with the final episode of the series tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Set and filmed in Cork, this four-part drama series features a host of Irish actors including Conleth Hill as the lead role of Sergeant PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

Sergeant PJ Collins uncovers the truth behind the body tonight in the final episode as the town of Duneen is changed forever.

No longer able to turn a blind eye to those around him, PJ attempts to bring the killer to justice in tonight’s episode.

People can tune into Virgin Media One at 9pm to catch the final episode of the series.