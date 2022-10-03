Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 12:23

Final episode of adaptation of Graham Norton's best-selling novel airs tonight

The final episode of 'Holding' will air on  Virgin Media One tonight.
Final episode of adaptation of Graham Norton's best-selling novel airs tonight

Pictured: Conleth Hill as Sgt PJ Collins in 'Holding.

Breda Graham

The adaptation of the best-selling novel by Graham Norton ‘Holding’ will conclude with the final episode of the series tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Set and filmed in Cork, this four-part drama series features a host of Irish actors including Conleth Hill as the lead role of Sergeant PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker.

Sergeant PJ Collins uncovers the truth behind the body tonight in the final episode as the town of Duneen is changed forever.

No longer able to turn a blind eye to those around him, PJ attempts to bring the killer to justice in tonight’s episode.

People can tune into Virgin Media One at 9pm to catch the final episode of the series.

More in this section

Hospital corridor with gurneys CUH records highest number of patients on trolleys in ED
Motorists warned to allow extra time on N40 at peak times Motorists warned to allow extra time on N40 at peak times
TikTok Taoiseach: Micheál Martin joins viral video platform TikTok Taoiseach: Micheál Martin joins viral video platform
<p>Jonathan Woodside, of Killally West, Kilworth, appeared via video link before Judge Alec Gabbett, at Mallow District Court today, October 3.</p>

Cork man charged with multiple offences after were cars rammed has case further adjourned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more