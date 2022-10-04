Renowned conductor returns for Cork Concert Orchestra performance

Cork City Hall is set to come alive with the sound of symphony this weekend, as Cork Concert Orchestra is putting on a show that includes everything from Brazilian carnival to powerful melancholy.

On Saturday, October 8, Cork Concert orchestra are presenting 'DVORAK 7' a concert of three stunning pieces of music, led by internationally renowned guest conductor Neil Thomson, who currently serves as Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Goiás in Brazil.

Chair of Cork Concert Orchestra, Adrian O’Mahony, said the over 160-strong panel of orchestra members is made up of people from every walk of life, often not professional musicians, but who come together with a shared love of music.

The orchestra has worked with renowned conductors such as Neil Thompson, and recently David Brophy, as well as local conductors like Tom Crowley, Conor Palliser, Roddy O’Keeffe, Elaine Kelly and Tom Doyle.

“In terms of orchestral music and opera music, there's a huge heritage in Cork city. It goes back a long way. So there is a big following for it in Cork. We're just trying to give the public of Cork City what they want,” said Mr O’Mahony.

“They want to come and see these big concerts in City Hall, so we're delighted that Neil is travelling from one end of the world to come and be with us,” he added.

Having played a concert of popular music in June, Saturday’s performance will be the orchestra’s first return to the symphonic since the pandemic.

The programme for Saturday’s concert includes ‘Jean Sibelius - Karelia Suite, Op 11’, which some might recognise as a tv theme tune used by ITV and Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

The concert will also feature the European debut of ‘César Guerra-Peixe - Suite Sinfônica No. 2 Pernambucana’, a riot of colour and brilliance inspired by the essence of Brazilian carnival.

The evening will finish on a high note with ‘Antonin Dvorak - Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70, B. 141’, full of drama and profound melancholy.

“There's something for everybody in this program… it’s going to be very interesting for the audience” said Neil Thomson, adding that the programme's three songs have common folk influences.

It will be Mr Thomson’s third time conducting Cork Concert Orchestra, which he says is one of the best orchestras in Ireland.

“This is a really important orchestra for the community in Cork. It unites so many different people in so many different walks of life… it's something [Cork] can really be proud of,” he said.

Saturday’s concert begins at 8pm, and tickets which start at €22.50 are available on Eventbrite.