Cork city centre's night-time economy retains prestigious Purple Flag accreditation

CORK city centre’s night-time economy has been officially awarded the retention of the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation.

This international accreditation, awarded by the Association of Cities and Towns Management ACTM, celebrates areas of excellence in the night-time economy and requires renewal every two years.

The Purple Flag assessment considers the offering/appeal of the area at night-time, safety, ease of movement, cleanliness, and cooperation amongst stakeholders.

Earlier this summer an external assessor visited Cork City centre to undertake the Purple Flag assessment.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said the news is a ‘great achievement’ for the city centre.

“This award is due recognition of the collaborative work of businesses, together with key stakeholders such as the Gardai, Cork City Council, Cork Chamber and Cork Business Association to continuously improve the night-time experience in Cork city.

"It also ensures that it remains a city providing a vibrant and diverse mix of dining, entertainment and culture while promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents. This is a great achievement for the city centre."

“As Lord Mayor, I would like to thank all the businesses and venues who continue to give considerable time, effort and commitment to keeping Cork open in the evening and enhancing the night-time experience,” she added.

Cork city has been chosen as the location for the award ceremony for the next round of Purple Flag Awards on Thursday, October 20.