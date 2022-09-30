Social housing completions down across Cork

THE number of social housing units completed across Cork in the second quarter (Q2) of this year is down substantially on the same period in 2021.

The Social Housing Construction Status Report for Q2 2022 shows that 110 social housing units were completed across Cork in Q2 this year, compared with 163 units completed in the same quarter last year.

The decrease is due to a fall in completions across Cork county, where 52 units were finished in Q2 this year across 10 development projects, compared to 163 units completed in Q2 2021.

This contrasts with an increase seen in Cork City. No social housing units were completed in Q2 2021 (or in the preceding or following quarters) in Cork City, but this jumped to 58 units completed in Q2 this year, delivered through six projects.

The report includes details of the status of new build social housing schemes across Cork and the rest of the country, from design and tender stages to completion.

National figure

Nationally, 1,016 new social homes were completed in Q2 this year, just over 10% of which were in Cork.

An additional 110 local authority Part V units and 28 social housing current expenditure programme Part V units were also completed in Q2 2022, which are not reflected in the report.

The number of new build social homes completed and in the pipeline has been increasing, with new construction projects being added to the pipeline regularly, said the report.

Projects in the pipeline

In Cork, a total of 149 social housing projects are coming down the line, which will deliver over 2,700 homes when completed.

Projects in progress across Cork City promise 1,975 social housing units, while 732 social homes are in the pipeline for Cork county.

The report shows that, nationally, a total of 8,247 social homes are on-site, with an additional 12,327 homes at the design and tender stages.