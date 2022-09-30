Port of Cork to hold public consultations on 2050 masterplan

THE Port of Cork Company is hosting three public consultation days next week to share its masterplan proposals for Cork Port to 2050.

The ‘Port Masterplan 2050’ will contain plans for the Port of Cork’s operations and development as a “key global port of the future”, considering maritime, landside, and transport connectivity constraints and opportunities.

The Port of Cork Company has said a number of concepts are being developed, in response to market growth of commodities served by the port, as well as opportunities in offshore wind and green energy fuels.

The draft of the 2050 masterplan will be viewable at three public consultation days in different locations next week.

Each day will run from 1pm to 7pm, at the following locations: Ringaskiddy Terminal Building (Wednesday, October 5), Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Thursday, October 6), and the Sirius Arts Centre, Cobh (Friday, October 7).

Members of the public can examine the masterplan concepts, express their views, and meet the project team to discuss any queries.

Following the consultation, public feedback will be considered and, where possible, incorporated into the final masterplan, which will then be published by the Port of Cork Company.

Michael Walsh, chairman of the Port of Cork Company, said that the concepts in the masterplan will steer the port’s journey into the future, “from infrastructure and sustainability requirements to enhancing the maritime leisure facilities in our beautiful natural harbour”.

Mr Walsh said that the port is aiming to consolidate its activities to the lower harbour area and away from Cork City, due to increasing ship sizes, “creating a ‘river to sea port’”.

“This eventual move will free up development land in the city centre, which will help facilitate the future development of the city quays and Tivoli docks for both residential and commercial use,” Mr Walsh said.

“We would like to extend an invitation to all interested parties to attend our public consultation days, to view the emerging concepts, and to have their say in the future of the Port of Cork,” he added.