Planning application submitted for 10 apartments in the heart of Cork city

The application consists of seven one-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and one retail unit.

PLANS have been mooted for a residential and commercial development at a long-term vacant site in the heart of the city.

Applicant Denis McBarron has lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the demolition of the former Paintwell store and the construction of a four-storey building fronting onto Cornmarket Street and Portney's Lane comprising seven one-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and one retail unit.

The proposed development includes the provision of ten bike parking spaces.

The plans

In the architect’s design statement accompanying the application, it says that the proposed development site, “spans formally no. 43, 44 and 45 Cornmarket Street, Cork, on a 0.028ha site”.

“The site is a brownfield, long-term vacant site. Using the site for a residential and commercial development, as an infill project, is sustainable as all services currently exist in the immediate area and prevent urban sprawl,” the statement continues.

The former Paintwell store, slated for demolition under the proposals, is the only current structure on the site.

According to the architect’s design statement, it is “not architecturally protected” and has been “in disrepair for many years, negatively impacting the quality of Portney’s Lane and Cornmarket Street”.

In relation to the design, the statement says the “historic fabric and urban grain of the area has strongly influenced the shape and form of the proposal”.

“Keeping with the local context, the quality and scale of the development will integrate into the fabric of the urban setting,” it adds.

Land sold by the council

The planning application comes after Cork city councillors in July voted through a property disposal to sell 43, 44 and 45 Cornmarket Street to Fogo Investments Ltd for the sum of €372,000.

In a report to councillors, city council’s chief executive Ann Doherty said the sum represented “the best consideration reasonably obtainable based on an open market sales process and an independent evaluation process”.

A number of conditions were attached to the property disposal including a stipulation that the purchaser “must complete the redevelopment and/or refurbishment of the property, subject to planning, if necessary, within a maximum of two years from the date of the closure of the sale”.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the application by mid-November.

